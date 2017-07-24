North Korea may be readying another missile test: reports

North Korea may be preparing for another ballistic missile test, possibly involving a submarine this time, media reports have suggested, raising concerns over further escalation of military tensions on the Korean Peninsula following a “game-changer” missile test earlier this month.
According to reports by NHK and CNN last week, US defense officials detected unusual activity of North Korea’s Romeo-class submarine: It has been engaging in an underwater mission for a week after sailing some 100 kilometers out into waters between North Korea and Japan.
The officials called it “unusual deployment activity,” saying the North’s submarine usually returns to its base within four days and the Romeo-class often conducts missions near its home base in Sinpo, South Hamkyong Province.
With the US and South Korea ratcheting up monitoring of the North after the July 4 test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, analysts warned it could be an indication Pyongyang is preparing to fire off a submarine-based ballistic missile, such as a variant of the Pukguksong-1 that the regime successfully test-fired in August 2016.
“While there are several possible explanations, the most likely is that it is preparing for a test in the near future of an updated Pukguksong-1 (KN-11) submarine-launched ballistic missile or a potentially newer system,” said 38 North, a website specializing in North Korea analysis.
|North Korea leader Kim Jong-un. Yonhap
Some analysts have suggested the Romeo-class submarine could be engaged in an intelligence gathering operation for an underwater missile test, which could be carried out by 2000-ton Sinpo-class submarine the North used for the SLBM test last August.
Citing its analysis of commercial satellite imagery from June 30 of the Sinpo shipyard, 38 North said North Korea has “repositioned” the Sinpo-class submarine capable of carrying an SLBM and submersible barge used for the August test.
“North Korea is likely to use the Sinpo-class submarine for an SLBM test,” said Moon Geun-shik, a submarine expert and defense analyst at the Korea Defense and Security Forum. “In the meantime, the Romeo-class submarine could have been tasked with an intelligence-gathering mission in a remote sea.”
Regarded as the most advanced submarine developed by the North Korean navy, the Sinpo-class submarine would replace its Romeo-class submarine, which is thought to be unable to venture very far from its home port of Sinpo, the US and South Korea militaries suspect.
Since the successful launch of the Pukguksong-1, North Korea has accelerated its effort to develop an advanced version of an SLBM. The Pukguksong-1 flew about 500 kilometers, marking the weapon’s longest flight range.
In May, the reclusive regime tested the SLBM’s “cold-launch system,” a critical component for the missile, at the Sinpo shipyard. The technology uses high pressure steam to propel the missile out of the launch canister into the air before the missile’s engines ignite.
North Korea’s submarines have posed grave security threats to South Korea following the 2010 Cheonan incident where a North Korean mini submarine torpedoed a South Korean naval vessel and killed 46 sailors. North Korea has denied responsibility.
By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)