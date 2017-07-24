Provincial assembly members expelled from party

Members of North Chungcheong Provincial Assembly, Kim Hak-chul (left) and Park Han-beom, apologize at the North Chucheong Provincial government building on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Three members of the North Chungcheong provincial assembly were expelled from the Liberty Korea Party on Monday, following criticism for going on an overseas trip while the region was severely hit by heavy rains.“We decided to revoke the party membership of the three who evoked much criticism,” the main opposition party’s spokesperson Jun Hee-kyung said in a party meeting.Four assemblymen went on a purported overseas training trip last week, despite the record rainfall from July 14 to 16 resulting in seven deaths. On July 16, Cheongju, the biggest city in the province, saw 290 millimeters of rain, breaking a record that had stood 22 years.The three members from the conservative Liberty Korea Party were Kim Hak-chul, Park Bong-soon and Park Han-beom. The fourth, Choi Byeong-yoon, is from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.Choi is likely to face a similar penalty at Tuesday’s ethics committee meeting, the party’s provincial chapter chief and four-term lawmaker Rep. Oh Sae-jae, said Monday.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)