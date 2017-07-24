NIS chief briefs parliamentary speaker on latest N. Korea report

S. Korea pushes to revise missile guidelines to load up to 1 ton

The head of the National Intelligence Service paid a rare visit to the country's National Assembly speaker Monday to brief the latter of recent activities by North Korea, a move aimed at enhancing the spy agency's cooperation and communication with the legislature, the NIS said.

The briefing involved reports on North Korea's latest activities, an outline on the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly and NIS efforts to prevent and counter cyberterrorist activities by the communist state, it said in a press release.

Suh Hoon (Yonhap)

The NIS said the briefing came at a recent order from President Moon Jae-in who stressed the importance of information sharing with the parliament, saying there can be no "ruling or opposition parties when it comes to national security."

The NIS chief, Suh Hoon, was also scheduled to brief Vice Speakers Shim Jae-chul of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and Park Joo-sun of the liberal opposition People's Party on Tuesday, it added. (Yonhap)

