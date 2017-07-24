Park Ji-sung appointed to advisory panel at football's law-making body

Former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung has been appointed to an advisory panel at football's law-making body, becoming first South Korean to be so named.



The official website of the International Football Association Board on Monday showed Park's name on the Football Advisory Panel, consisting of former players, coaches, representatives from FIFA and confederations across the world.



Park will represent the Asian Football Confederation with Faisal Al Dakheel of Kuwait at the panel, which gives additional expertise and advice when it comes to rule changes in football. Other members include former Dutch national team striker Marco Van Basten, Polish football legend Zbigniew Boniek and former French national team defender Christian Karembeu.



Park, who hung up his boots in 2014, has been looking to build up his post-playing career as a football administrator. The 36-year-old recently completed his study in the FIFA Master Course, a sports management program coordinated by the International Centre for Sports Studies and endorsed by the FIFA. (Yonhap)

In this file photo taken on May 18, 2016, retired South Korean football star Park Ji-sung speaks at a football event in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)