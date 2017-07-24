KBO batters chase elusive 200-hit mark

|Current KBO hits leader, Lotte Giants right fielder Son Ah-seop. (Yonhap)
As of July 23, Lotte Giants right fielder Son Ah-seop was the KBO hits leader, with 123. Tied for a close second were Doosan Bears left fielder Kim Jae-hwan and Kia Tigers left fielder Choi Hyoung-woo with 122. Nexen Heroes second baseman Seo Geon-chang sat in fourth with 119, and Tigers shortstop Kim Seon-bin rounded out the top five with 114.
The Tigers, whose record-breaking offense has driven them to the top of the standings in the 10-team league, have four players in the top 10.
*Lee Jeong-hoo and Roger Bernadina are both playing their first seasons in the KBO and do not have previous season highs.
However, some of the other hitters may be able to reach the mark if they get on a hot streak. Typically as the season draws into the year’s warmer months, offensive production around the league increases. Lotte’s Son has been a good example, as he collected just 27 hits in April, but 37 and 38 in May and June, respectively. Kim started similarly slowly, collecting only 21 hits in May before erupting with 43 in June.

History may perhaps put Seo, who is only on pace for 186 hits, in the best position to make a late season surge for the hits title, and maybe even repeat his 200 mark.
Heroes center fielder Lee Jeong-hoo, 19, also made a surprise appearance on the leaders table, in eighth place with 112 hits in his rookie season.
