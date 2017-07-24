Cheong Wa Dae dismisses reports of spy agency halting anti-spy activities

The presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, dismissed reports suggesting a possible halt of anti-spy activities and security investigations by the National Intelligence Service, noting such a move required a legal revision.



"The reports that the NIS has finalized a decision to halt security investigations are not true," Cheong Wa Dae said in a brief released statement.



"Whether to halt the security investigation function of the NIS requires legislation by the National Assembly," it added.





The reports suggesting the halt of security investigations by the NIS came after the new head of the spy agency promised to prohibit the agency from meddling in internal politics, a key election pledge of President Moon Jae-in.Former NIS officials are suspected of working in favor of the former conservative government and its presidential hopeful Park Geun-hye in the lead up to the 2012 presidential election where Park emerged as the new leader.Such activities, if confirmed, may have violated the law governing the spy agency, which commands the agency's political neutrality.Unlike in local politics, the law requires the agency to actively investigate and gather information on anti-state activities by North Korean spies or pro-North Korea figures.South Korea and North Korea remain divided and technically at war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty. (Yonhap)