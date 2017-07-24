Kyobo Lifeplanet expands sales via Woori Bank

(Kyobo Lifeplanet Life Insurance)

Kyobo Lifeplanet Life Insurance, a South Korean internet-only insurer, is eyeing expansion in the bancassurance market, picking Woori Bank as the third local commercial bank to sell its products Monday.Woori Bank, the fourth-largest commercial bank in Korea, plans to sell two products -- savings insurance and pension-linked products.The products can be purchased at the bank‘s financial product category on its website, and “Woori Robo-Alpha,” an artificial intelligence-run asset management app.Currently, Kyobo Lifeplanet’s products are sold by Industrial Bank of Korea and Standard Chartered Bank Korea.Founded in 2013, Kyobo Lifeplanet Life Insurance is the nation’s first online-only insurer. Its mother company Kyobo Life Insurance holds 92.51 percent of shares.By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)