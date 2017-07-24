Kyobo Lifeplanet expands sales via Woori Bank

|(Kyobo Lifeplanet Life Insurance)
The products can be purchased at the bank‘s financial product category on its website, and “Woori Robo-Alpha,” an artificial intelligence-run asset management app.
Currently, Kyobo Lifeplanet’s products are sold by Industrial Bank of Korea and Standard Chartered Bank Korea.
Founded in 2013, Kyobo Lifeplanet Life Insurance is the nation’s first online-only insurer. Its mother company Kyobo Life Insurance holds 92.51 percent of shares.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)