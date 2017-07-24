Seoul shares trade lower late Monday morning

Over 1,100 houses suffer flood damage from weekend rain

Published : 2017-07-24 11:29
Updated : 2017-07-24 11:29

South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning as investors took an apparent breather after the sharp rise observed last week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 3.47 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,446.59 as of 11:20 a.m.


Market behemoth Samsung Electronics fell 0.59 percent and Samsung SDI lost 1.38 percent. LG Electronics moved down 0.15 percent.

Builders also traded bearish, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction decreasing 1.03 percent and Hyundai Industrial losing 0.21 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,117.35 won against the US dollar, up 0.85 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

