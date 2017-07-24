Korea's military reaches out to Africa

Moon Jae-in, elected South Korea`s new president, speaks to reporters while clad in a military uniform during his visit to an Army firing test site in this file photo. (Yonhap)

South Korea plans to hold working-level talks with Ethiopia and Uganda this week on promoting bilateral military partnerships, the Ministry of National Defense said Monday.A government delegation, led by Brig. Gen. Park Chul-kyun, deputy director general for international policy at the ministry, will make a weeklong trip to the African nations for the inaugural defense policy consultations with them.Park is scheduled to meet Desta Abiche, who is in charge of the Ethiopian defense ministry's international cooperation, on Tuesday (Seoul time).The two sides plan to discuss coordination on the North Korean nuclear and missile issue, bilateral military exchanges and the UN peacekeeping operations, the ministry said.Park will then head to Uganda for talks with David Muhoozi, chief of the country's defense forces, on Thursday."To be discussed are security conditions on the Korean Peninsula and ways to strengthen military cooperation," it added.Park will return to Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)