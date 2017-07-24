Moon's approval rating slips for two consecutive weeks

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has dropped for a second consecutive week, a local pollster said Monday, amid a controversy over the release of newly discovered documents from the former administration that many believe was inappropriate, if not illegal.In a survey conducted by Realmeter between Monday through Friday, 72.4 percent of all respondents said they approved the president's management of state affairs, down 2.2 percentage points from a week earlier.The latest reading marked the second consecutive week of drop following a 2 percentage-point decline in the previous week.The pollster partly attributed the drop to the release of what could be incriminating documents from the former administration under ousted leader Park Geun-hye.The presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, said the documents, found in several locked cabinets, may provide evidence in the bribery scandal that led to Park's ouster, as well as her ongoing trial.Park's conservative Liberty Korea Party has filed a suit against Cheong Wa Dae officials, claiming the documents should have been protected under the law that prohibits the release of presidential documents.The drop in Moon's approval rating was also attributed to his plan to increase taxes though he said the move will only affect the so-called super rich and the largest, most well-off businesses.Those who disapproved of the president's state management accounted for 19.3 percent of all 2,540 respondents, up 0.7 percentage point from the previous week.As the president suffered a slight setback in public support, so did his ruling Democratic Party.The latest survey put the approval rating for the ruling party at 50.4 percent, down 2.6 percentage points from a week earlier.The approval rating of the main opposition LKP, on the other hand, gained 1.6 percentage points to 16 percent, with that of the splinter conservative Bareun Party advancing 1.2 percentage points to 7.3 percent and breaching the 7 percent mark for the first time in 10 weeks, according to Realmeter.The support rating of the progressive Justice Party inched up 0.2 percentage point to 6.7 percent, but that of the liberal People's Party slipped 0.3 percentage point to 5.1 percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 1.9 percentage points. (Yonhap)