[Graphic News] Lotte World Adventure 14th most visited theme park globally

Lotte World Adventure in Seoul, operated by Lotte Group, had the 14th-highest number of visitors among its global peers last year with 8.15 million people, an annual survey said.The tally compiled jointly by Themed Entertainment Association and consulting firm Aecom said Lotte World was the most-visited amusement park in South Korea and fifth in Asia.Everland Resort, another theme park located just south of Seoul, ranked 16th in the world in visitor numbers.Disney Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, was No. 1 globally with slightly over 20 million visitors, the survey said.Disneyland in California came next, followed by Tokyo Disneyland in Japan.