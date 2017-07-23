Defense Ministry seeks to overhaul cyber and security commands

South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense plans to overhaul the cyber and security commands that have been under criticism for excessive oversight on civilian and military affairs during past conservative governments, military officials said Sunday.



Led by new defense chief Song Young-moo, the overhaul measure would aim to prevent Cyber Command from interfering with domestic politics and Defense Security Command from surveilling innocent civilians and military officers.



“The move would include measures that prevent security and cyber commands from engaging in activities that might provoke political controversy,” said a military source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.



The ministry is considering abolishing the Security Command’s branch devoted to monitoring high-profile officers for subversion and disloyalty, the official said. The branch was established to prevent a military coup during the authoritarian 1970s, but criticism has emerged that the system has been outdated since the country achieved democratization in 1987.





Defense Minister Song Young-moo. Yonhap