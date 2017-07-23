Akdong Musician‘s ‘Dinosaur’ crusing through local charts

(YG Entertainment)

The brother-sister duo of Akdong Musician is at it again, as its new song “Dinosaur” continues to go strong on major online music charts in Korea.As of Sunday afternoon, the song was at the No. 1 spot on charts for Olleh Music, Bugs Music, Genie and Soribada.With “Dinosaur,” Akdong Musician tried their hands at electronic dance music, a first for the beloved duo.On Saturday, the two held a concert in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, to wrap up their nationwide tour consisting of 17 performances in 10 cities over four months.Akdong Musician, Lee and his sister Su-hyun, first appeared on the mainstream K-pop scene after competing in the second season of Mnet audition program “K-pop Star.”By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)