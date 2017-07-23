Akdong Musician‘s ‘Dinosaur’ crusing through local charts

As of Sunday afternoon, the song was at the No. 1 spot on charts for Olleh Music, Bugs Music, Genie and Soribada.
|(YG Entertainment)
With “Dinosaur,” Akdong Musician tried their hands at electronic dance music, a first for the beloved duo.
On Saturday, the two held a concert in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, to wrap up their nationwide tour consisting of 17 performances in 10 cities over four months.
Akdong Musician, Lee and his sister Su-hyun, first appeared on the mainstream K-pop scene after competing in the second season of Mnet audition program “K-pop Star.”
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)