Police says no charges on ‘idol singer rape’ case

Gangnam Police Station (Yonhap)

Police have decided not to press charges in a recent gang rape case involving a member of popular K-pop act, officials said Sunday.Officials at the Gangnam Police Station said though it has been confirmed that a sexual act had taken place between a woman and men present at the scene, there was no evidence it was forced.Earlier in the month, a woman claimed she had been raped by an idol singer and another man after having a drink in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu, in southern Seoul. The trio had been accompanied by two other women and another man, all of whom were acquainted with each other.The supposed victim later flip-flopped on her testimony to say that the singer was not among the ones that assaulted her.After analyzing evidence submitted by the woman and CCTV images of the adjacent area, police concluded that sexual violence had not taken place.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)