Police says no charges on ‘idol singer rape’ case

Officials at the Gangnam Police Station said though it has been confirmed that a sexual act had taken place between a woman and men present at the scene, there was no evidence it was forced.
|Gangnam Police Station (Yonhap)
The supposed victim later flip-flopped on her testimony to say that the singer was not among the ones that assaulted her.
After analyzing evidence submitted by the woman and CCTV images of the adjacent area, police concluded that sexual violence had not taken place.
By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)