In an effort to curb South Korea’s high youth unemployment rate, the government has decided to provide cash subsidies to young job seekers.Gyeonggi Province and capital city Seoul ranked first with 3 million won ($2,700) each, followed by the port city of Busan at 2.4 million won. Daejeon came in fourth with 1.8 million won and North Gyeongsang Province in fifth with 1 million won.The cash subsidy program is in line with the Moon Jae-in administration’s job creation policy.