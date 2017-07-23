[KTALK] Apink to kick-start Japan tour

South Korean girl group Apink (Plan A Entertainment)

South Korean girl group Apink resumed its Japan tour after a four-month break, according to its agency Plan A Entertainment.The group, which started its third tour in Japan on Saturday, will unveil its eighth single “Motto Go Go” on Tuesday. The song -- based on the theme of friendship with an upbeat tempo -- follows its seventh single “Bye Bye,” released in March.Apink started its concerts in Kobe on Saturday, and will perform in Nagoya on July Wednesday and Yokohama on July Sunday.The six-piece act will showcase various hit songs that have been popular both in Korea and Japan. The band debuted in Japan in 2014 with “No No No” and released two regular albums alongside seven singles, including “Mr. Chu,” “Luv” and “Summer Time.” Apink is planning a tour of Asia following the Japan tour.By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)