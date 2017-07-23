Arson suspected in Daegu factory

A man is suspected of setting fire to his wife’s factory in Daegu on Saturday night.
After arguing with his wife earlier in the day, the suspect reportedly used a lighter to set fire to her factory.
|(Yonhap)
Police made the determination after investigating CCTV footage near the scene of the crime, which showed the man walking around the area shortly after the factory was set ablaze.
Police said that they are still surveying the option of applying for an arrest warrant for the man.
Firefighters extinguished the fire in half an hour. No casualties were reported from the incident, but the building suffered over 4 million won ($3,600) in damages.
