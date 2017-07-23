Chinese envoy urges restoration of trust over THAAD retaliation

“(The deployment of) THAAD is a strategic issue, but has seriously damaged mutual trust between the two countries,” said Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Chu Guo Hong, referring to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system at a forum hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Jeju Island.
|Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Chu Guo Hong speaks at a forum hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Jeju Island, Saturday. (KCCI)
On mounting speculations over Beijing raising trade regulations against Korean companies and blocking Chinese travelers from visiting Seoul and other cities, Chu shifted the blame to Seoul, urging restoration of mutual trust in political settings first.
“Many Korean people ask me whether China is taking retaliatory actions against South Korea, (but) bilateral exchanges and cooperation are based on political (ties) and it is important to seek a way to improve as soon as possible,” he said.
The remark came amid South Korean companies, particularly carmakers and retail and cosmetic firms, suffering sudden sales declines and facing anti-Korean product movement in China following Seoul’s decision to install the THAAD system.
He also criticized media organizations in both countries for making reports unfavorable to each other over issues surrounding THAAD, stressing its impact on public sentiment.
“There have been reports emotionally attacking each other and such reports can’t help but have influences on the people and what they believe,” he said. “In China, people believe that (the progress of) bilateral exchanges depends on how the people in two countries feel close to. The two countries should pay more efforts to improve the media environment,” he said.
Bilateral ties between two countries, however, are showing signs of recovery, with President Moon Jae-in taking office and his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a G-20 summit early this month.
Chu was one of the speakers for KCCI’s Jeju Forum that wrapped up its four-day run Saturday.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)