Special Park Chan-wook screenings to take place at theater dedicated to him

“The Handmaiden” (CJ Entertainment)

“Lady Vengeance” (CJ Entertainment)

“Oldboy” (Show East)

“Thirst” (Focus Features)

Park Chan-wook’s special exhibition (CJ CGV)

From the chilling revenge story in 2003 neo-noir “Oldboy” to last year’s erotic thriller “The Handmaiden,” cinephiles will be able to revisit the works of Korean director Park Chan-wook from July 27 to Aug. 23 at the newly opened Park Chan-wook theater at CGV Yongsan, Seoul.Opened July 18, it is the third screen that CGV has dedicated to a significant figure in Korean cinema, following the Im Kwon-taek theater in Busan and the Ahn Sung-ki theater at CGV Arthouse Apgujeong.A wide range of Park’s works will be screened, including “Joint Security Area” (2000), “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance” (2002), “Lady Vengeance” (2005), “I’m A Cyborg, But That’s OK” (2006), “Thirst” (2009) and “Stoker” (2013).The special program will also screen seven foreign films curated and recommended by Park -- Luis Bunuel’s “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie” (1972), Jean-Pierre Melville’s “Army of Shadows” (1969), John Ford’s “Stagecoach” (1939), Jean Renoir’s “La Chienne” (1931), Michelangelo Antonioni’s “L’Eclisse” (1962), Luchino Visconti’s “Sandra (Of a Thousand Delights)” (1965) and Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled” (2017).Park, 53, came to international acclaim after “Oldboy” nabbed the Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. The director debuted in 1992 with crime drama “The Moon is What the Sun Dreams Of,” a box office flop. But in 2000, war flick “Joint Security Area” proved a massive commercial hit for the director. Since then, Park has showcased his own brand of dark drama, in what has been described as an art house-meets-mainstream style.A gallery at CGV Yongsan will showcase the film posters of “The Handmaiden” reinterpreted in eight different artistic styles.A portion of ticket sales will go toward supporting the production of Korean independent films.Park will hold two classes at CGV Yongsan. At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the director will discuss his cinematic world and direction philosophy. At 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, Park will speak on the seven foreign films he selected for the program.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)