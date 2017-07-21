Mercedes-Benz says its cars sold in S. Korea subject to software fix

Mercedes-Benz Korea said Friday it will offer diesel engine software updates for over 110,000 vehicles in South Korea in line with the decision made for some three million cars sold in Europe.



The response comes as South Korea's environment ministry said it will start a probe next month to find out if the German carmaker manipulated the exhaust control of its diesel-powered vehicles to fake emissions levels.



"Daimler (Group) has decided to provide voluntary service actions for improving nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions under real driving conditions by software update for three million vehicles in Europe, nearly all Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesel vehicles, and this service action is extended to South Korea," Mercedes-Benz Korea said in a statement.



Daimler is the parent company of Mercedes-Benz based in Stuttgart, Germany.



In South Korea, 110,349 cars powered by the OM642 or OM651 diesel engines are subject to the investigations, according to the Ministry of Environment.



If Mercedes-Benz turned out to have faked emission levels for vehicles sold here, it could face a cancellation of certification, fines or other penalties, authorities said.



Still, the carmaker said the planned service in South Korea is "neither a recall nor an order by the regulatory authorities to repair defective vehicles. It is a voluntary service measure for our customers."



It plans to offer the service free of charge and closely cooperate with the South Korean government, the statement said.



(Yonhap)