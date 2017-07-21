Kim Yun-jin to star in US play penned by Korean playwright

“There is not only the one-dimensional everyday of Korean society but a deep reflection on everyday people and their love stories,” said Kim about the upcoming play.
“There’s a theme that the American audience can relate to as well. That’s what I like about it. I chose it right away,” she said.
The play is set in Seoul and centers on Yoo Nan-hee, a woman who has defected from North Korea. Through an online dating service, Yoo meets and falls in love with a South Korean man whose family has abandoned him.
“Wild Goose Dreams” was written by Korean playwright Jung Han-sol, who received a Master of Fine Arts in playwriting from Yale University and is active both in the US and in Korea.
Jung’s previous US works include “Cardboard Piano,” “Among the Dead” and “No Mores Sad Things.”
|Kim Yun-jin (Scon)
The play will hold a preview on Sept. 5 at San Diego, California’s LaJolla Playhouse Theater. It will open on Sept. 10 and run until Oct. 1.
The actress, who made her film debut 20 years ago in Korea, has been active in the US in recent years, starring in TV series such as “Lost,” which ran from 2004 to 2010, and “Mistresses,” from 2013 to 2016.
Kim starred in Korean horror thriller “House of the Disappeared” earlier this year.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)