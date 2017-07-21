Lotte World Adventure 14th most visited theme park globally

The tally compiled jointly by Themed Entertainment Association and consulting firm Aecom said Lotte World was the most-visited amusement park in South Korea and fifth in Asia.
Everland Resort, another theme park located just south of Seoul, ranked 16th in the world in visitor numbers.
Lotte World had 11.5 percent more visitors last year than the previous year. The total includes more than 2 million out of 17.2 million tourists from foreign countries, or 1 out of every 8.5. The park operator has set this year's goal at 12.5 million people.
Disney Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, was No. 1 globally with slightly over 20 million visitors, the survey said. Disneyland in California came next, followed by Tokyo Disneyland in Japan. (Yonhap)