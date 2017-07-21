Hyundai Rotem wins W220b order to build subway trains

Hyundai Rotem Co., the train manufacturing affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said Friday it has won two separate orders worth 220 billion won ($196 million) to build subway trains for Seoul's metro company.



The company said in a statement it received a 176 billion-won order from Seoul Metro to build 214 trains for the capital city's subway line No. 2 by 2020.





A subway train operated by Seoul Metro (Courtesy of Hyundai Rotem) (Yonhap)

In the other deal, the company won a 43.8 billion-won order to build 50 train cars for the subway line No. 4 by 2019, it said.Hyundai Motor Co. owns a controlling 43.4 percent stake in Hyundai Rotem, followed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity with a share of 24.8 percent, with the National Pension Service having a 6.1 percent stake.Hyundai Rotem builds commercial rolling stock, vehicle production facilities, tanks and armored vehicles. (Yonhap)