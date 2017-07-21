Four beaches to check out on east coast

Beaches along the East Sea draw vacationers for their soft sand and clear water. Here is The Korea Herald's top four picks to check out this summer.



Gyeongpo Beach, the biggest in the East Sea



The Gyeongpo Beach located between the East Sea and Gyongpo Lake in South Korea

With the sand beach stretching some 6 kilometers, the Gyeongpo Beach is a sand bank located between the East Sea and Gyongpo Lake. It is the biggest beach along the east coast, attracting an average of 6.5 million people every summer.



Located in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, the beach offers fine powdery sand and a variety of activities such as banana boat riding, water skilling and jet skilling. Just a few minutes away, it has a vast lake and a fine tree forest where beachgoers can take a respite.



“We came here to refresh ourselves. I am impressed by the emerald green-colored waters,” said Moon Su-young, a 26-year-old office worker, who was taking photos with the beach in the background.



Many tourists choose the Gyeongpo Beach as a base to start their journey around the eastern coastal line because it is conveniently an established tourist beach with various options for accommodations and restaurants.



It is also close to popular historical sites such as OJukheon, birth home of prominent Confucian scholar Yulgok Yi I and his mother Sin Saimdang, as well as other sought-after beaches such as Anmok Beach, famous for its nearby coffee street, and Sageunjin Beach, frequented for kitesurfing.



“We had cold raw fish soup in Sokcho and drove along the coastline to have a cup of coffee at a café along the beach. It is trendier here with a lot of young people,” said Lee Hyun-sun, 29, at Anmok Beach.



The Gyeongpo Summer Music Festival will kick off for the seven-day run from July 31, which will turn the area into a beachside club with a string of musical performances every evening from 7 p.m.



Jangho Port, the Naples of Korea



Jangho Port in Samcheok-si, Gangwon Province

Touted as the Naples of Korea for its exotic views, Jangho Port in Samcheok-si, Gangwon Province, friends and families are often spotted paddling around in transparent plastic kayaks or snorkeling around to explore the abundant marine life.



The crystal-clear, shallow and calm water makes it one of the country’s rare spots suitable for snorkeling, one of the popular activities Koreans usually seek to do in tropical islands in the Southeast Asia.



The price for a 30-minute ride for four people in a canoe is 44,000 won and for snorkeling session for one hour is 11,000 won.



Tourists can also spend a day fishing on a boat, which is available upon an advance booking.



Only three minutes away by car, there is a Samcheok Ocean Railbike, a must-do attraction for tourists seeking to get the striking view of the East Sea through pine tree forests and tunnels. It is a 5.4-kilometer-long ride in a four-wheeled rail bike, which takes one hour and runs six times a day during peak season.



Near the Jangho Port, there are large-scale, ancient caves including Hwanseon cave, which is believed to be the nation’s largest cave. It is designated natural monument No. 178 and thought to have been formed 530 million years ago.



Jukdo Beach, mecca for surfers



A surfer catches a wave off Jukdo Beach in Yangyang, Gangwon Province.

Despite being surrounded by the sea on three sides, South Korea is yet to match the US or the Philippines in the number of surfers seeking thrills on the waves.



But Jukdo Beach in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, is emerging as a mecca for local surf lovers, from office workers taking time off from work to hard-core enthusiasts.



With a pristine two-kilometer stretch of sand beach and a lush pine forest surrounding it, Jukdo now draws as many as 200 surfers a day.



Park Joon-young, who owns one of the surf shops that sprawl along the Jukdo shoreline, said the beach offers waves the right size and speed for experienced surfers.



“It’s just a perfect place to surf. And it only takes about two hours from Seoul with the new highway opened,” he said.



To catch the biggest waves, it is best to come in fall or winter, Park said.

In summertime, when the waves are not so big, beginner surfers come here, borrow surfboards, fins and wetsuit, and take surf lessons, he added.



“Jukdo’s shallow waters make it ideal for stronger waves. That’s part of the reasons for the increasing popularity of surfing here,” another surf shop owner said.



The beach is also packed with eateries, pubs and camping sites in the pine forest nearby, making it a place to retreat from vacationers seeking a retreat to the country’s scenic east coast.



Songjiho Beach for family, fun-loving vacationers



The annual cuttlefish festival in Songjiho Beach

Songjiho Beach, located in Goseong County, Gangwon Province, some 200 kilometers east of Seoul, is ideal for family travelers, with 2 kilometers of soft sand and shallow water, plenty of seafood restaurants near the beach and a variety of beachside events taking place all around the year.



The biggest event on the beach’s calendar is the cuttlefish festival.



Scheduled for Aug. 11-12 this year, the festival is expected to attract a large crowd with the fun of trying catch cuttlefish bare-handed near the seashore.



Another attraction of this beach is that it has a vast lake within just a few minutes’ walk – the Songjiho, or the Songji Lake. Blessed with tidal flats rich in marine life, the lake has an approximate circumference of 6.5 kilometers and is surrounded by dense pine forests.



Songjiho Beach is also known for its clear blue water – one of the clearest on the eastern coast – and its scenic view of Jukdo Island, right off the beach.



