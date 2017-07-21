Seoul shares turn higher Friday morning on foreign buying

South Korean stocks turned higher Friday morning as foreigners increased their holdings. The won traded down against the dollar.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index that started the day in negative territory rebounded to rise 1.06 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,442.90 as of 11:20 a.m.



Foreigners bought a net 65.4 billion won ($58 million) worth of stocks, outpacing stock selling worth 63 billion won by institutions and individuals.



Tech and auto stocks pushed down the index, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. falling 0.82 percent and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. shedding 0.68 percent.



Among gainers, the state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. rose 1.81 percent, and No. 1 mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. climbed 2.85 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,121.80 won against the US dollar, up 3.70 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)