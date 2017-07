Park Neung-hoo (Yonhap)

A parliamentary committee on Friday adopted a report on the outcome of its confirmation hearing for Health and Welfare Minister-nominee Park Neung-hoo, clearing the way for his official appointment.The National Assembly's health and welfare committee made the publication, a crucial procedure before President Moon Jae-in formally appoints him.During his hearing on Tuesday, Park, a social welfare professor at Gyonggi University, vowed to pay keen policy attention to building a "robust" social security net, addressing the country's low birthrate and enhancing medical and other services for low-income brackets. (Yonhap)