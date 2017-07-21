[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

In May 1940 during World War II, Germany advances into France and traps the Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. A slow, methodical plan to evacuate the British and French troops began to be put into motion, using every naval and civilian ship that could be reached. Some 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers were brought to safety after the completion of the mission.Juli Baker (Madeline Carroll) instantly recognizes that Bryce Loski (Callan McAuliffe) is meant to be the love of her life, after meeting him for the first time as second grade students. Bryce continues to resists Juli’s enthusiastic advances until the sixth grade, dating other girls to ward her off. Juli finally begins to wonder if she was wrong about Bryce and their destiny, just when Bryce begins to look at his longtime admirer in a new light.Bong-wan (Kwon Hae-hyo) is jokingly accused by his wife Hae-joo (Cho Yun-hee) of having an affair. He feigns indignation and focuses on his meal, but the truth is that Bong-wan is heartbroken over a recently ended affair with an employee at his tiny publishing house, Chang-sook (Kim Sae-byeok). Chang-sook quits after friction with Bong-wan, and a new employee, A-reum (Kim Min-hee), comes to work there.Under the mentorship of Iron Man Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Peter Parker (Tom Holland), the meek teenager who possesses the power to turn into a superhuman spider-man, struggles to strike a balance between ordinary life as a high school student in Queens, New York City and a crime-fighting hero. A new villain, the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges, and Parker is forced to rearrange his priorities.