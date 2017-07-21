Korea's July 1-20 exports jump 22.4% on-year

(Yonhap)

South Korea's exports rose 22.4 percent for the first 20 days in July from the same period last year helped by a robust shipment of ships and semiconductors, government data showed Friday.Exports totaled $30 billion in the 20-day period in July, with exports of vessels and computer chips surging 245.6 percent and 47.7 percent each, the Korea Customs Service said.Exports to the United States and China rose 5.4 percent and 3.2 percent each in the July 1-20 period.Imports stood at $25.9 billion for the same period, up 13.3 percent on-year.If the trend continues, South Korea's exports will extend their winning streak to a ninth consecutive month in July.The nation's exports came to $51.4 billion in June, up from $45.2 billion tallied a year earlier, according to government data. (Yonhap)