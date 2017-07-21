Korea's July 1-20 exports jump 22.4% on-year

Exports totaled $30 billion in the 20-day period in July, with exports of vessels and computer chips surging 245.6 percent and 47.7 percent each, the Korea Customs Service said.
|(Yonhap)
Exports to the United States and China rose 5.4 percent and 3.2 percent each in the July 1-20 period.
Imports stood at $25.9 billion for the same period, up 13.3 percent on-year.
If the trend continues, South Korea's exports will extend their winning streak to a ninth consecutive month in July.
The nation's exports came to $51.4 billion in June, up from $45.2 billion tallied a year earlier, according to government data. (Yonhap)