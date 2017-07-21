Seoul stocks open lower on US losses

South Korean stocks opened lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 1.15 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,440.69 in the first 15 minutes of trading. The main index hit a record high of 2,441.84 points in the previous session.On Thursday (US time), the Dow Jones industrial average ended down 0.13 percent at 21,611.78.Tech and auto stocks led declines, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. falling 0.94 percent and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. shedding 0.68 percent. No. 1 refiner SK Innovation Co. dropped 0.87 percent.Defensive stocks advanced, keeping the main index from falling further.Major utility firm Korea Electric Power Corp. rose 1.58 percent, and dominant tobacco company KT&G Corp. climbed 0.43 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,120.75 won against the US dollar, up 4.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)