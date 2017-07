(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday released the Galaxy J7 smartphone through South Korea's No. 2 mobile carrier KT Corp., expanding its budget portfolio for mobile devices.The 5.5-inch J7 comes with a Super AMOLED display with a built-in 3,600 mAh battery.As the device has 13-megapixel cameras in the front and back, users can take better selfies compared with other smartphones, the mobile carrier said.The Galaxy J7 also supports key features from flagship devices, including a fingerprint recognition system and the mobile payment platform Samsung Pay.The factory price of the Galaxy J7 stands at 396,000 won ($353). (Yonhap)