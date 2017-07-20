Shares of LG Display fall sharply on concerns over panel prices

India gets new president from bottom of Hindu caste system

Published : 2017-07-20 19:43
Updated : 2017-07-20 19:43

Shares of LG Display Co. fell sharply on Thursday from the previous trading session amid the outlook that global panel prices will decline down the road.
  
LG Display closed 8.17 percent at 34,300 won (US$30.45) on the main bourse, with foreigners offloading a whopping 115.2 billion won. Institutions also sold more shares than they bought at 50.5 billion won.

"The company's share prices fell sharply amid the outlook made by IHS Markit, which hinted at LCD panel prices falling 6 percent,"
an official from LG Display said.

Following the sharp decline, the main bourse operator Korea Exchange decided to ban the over-the-counter short-selling of LG Display's shares on Friday. (Yonhap)

