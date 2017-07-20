Tougher rules proposed for foreigner-only nightlife establishments

(Yonhap)

A bill to toughen administrative control over nightlife establishments for foreign customers has been proposed, a local media outlet reported Thursday.According to Gukje News, Rep. Kim Byung-wook of the Democratic Party of Korea proposed a bill to amend the Tourism Promotion Act addressing the standards for “entertainment restaurant business exclusively for foreigners” designated by the legislation.There are 427 business establishments across the nation under the designation that can employ foreign workers holding E-6-2 entertainment visas and which can receive benefits like Tourism Promotion Fund eligibility.These business establishments, whose target customers include foreign sailors and US troops in Korea, have been accused of having employees engage in prostitution.The proposed amendment seeks to toughen the designation criteria for these foreigner-only entertainment restaurants. For a business to operate under this category, it will have to receive approval from the mayors or governors of the relevant municipalities, which can be disfranchised if the business violates the designation criteria.Rep. Kim said, “I count on this amendment to help end abusive practices like prostitution at some foreigner-only nightlife establishments.”By Kim Min-joo / Intern reporter (mjk625@heraldcorp.com)