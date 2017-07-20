Parties give partial approval to government reorganization

The parties, however, remain at odds over the supplementary budget, feeding speculations the issue will carry over to next week. The government and ruling party had hoped to see the supplementary budget passed this week, saying the funds are vital for job creation plans.
|Ruling and opposition lawmakers announce the agreement on Government Organization Act revision at the National Assembly on Thursday.
From left: Deputy floor leaders Reps. Chung Yang-seog of Baruen Party, Lee Un-ju of People’s Party, Park Hong-geun of Democratic Party of Korea and Kim Seon-dong of Liberty Korea Party. Yonhap
In addition, the parties excluded contested parts of the government reorganization plans. Government reorganization measures that remain outstanding include giving the Ministry of Environment authority over water resource management and upgrading Korea Post to an administration.
Under the approved changes, Small and Medium Business Administration will be expanded to a ministry and take on roles concerning venture companies. The Ministry of Public Safety and Security will be abolished, and the Central Fire Service and Korea Coast Guard will be established as independent organizations.
The changes will also see research-related functions of the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning, which will be renamed, strengthened with the establishment of an office for science and technology policy. Plans for making the head of the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs a full minister-level position were also approved.
With the changes, the Ministry of Trade Industry and Energy will see the establishment of a trade negotiations office, allowing the new government to respond to ongoing trade issues. While the US has been pushing for talks on the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement, Cheong Wa Dae has said that Korea is currently unable to fully engage the issue due to the hold up in government reorganization and Cabinet appointments.
In addition, the Presidential Security Service will be downgraded to an organization headed by a vice minister-level official, from the current minister-level position. The Ministry of the Interior will take on public safety functions and renamed as the ministry of public administration and safety.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)