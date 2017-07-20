[Photo News] In honor of Shin Yong-ho

IN HONOR OF SHIN -- Chief Executive of Kyobo Life Insurance Shin Chang-jae (right) poses at a ceremony for the 2017 Shin Research Excellence Awards by the International Insurance Society with the recipients in London on Tuesday. The economists of Swiss Re, Thomas Holzheu (second from right), and Ginger Turner (second from left) received the award for their paper, “The Catastrophe Protection Gap.” The Shin Research Awards is named after Kyobo Life Insurance founder Shin Yong-ho. (Kyobo Life Insurance)