[Newsmaker] Role grows for KCCI chief as mediator to Moon’s reform drive

Park Yong-maan, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has exhibited a somewhat different image as a member of a chaebol family in the past years.



The former Doosan Group chairman and the fifth son of the nation’s oldest conglomerate, posts his daily ride to work via subway train on Twitter, and is known as a man of humor who surprises his staff on April fool’s day. Through a TV program on Korean chaebol some years ago, the chairman even opened up his residence, family and his life as a serious businessman, defying the public concept of being a privileged and authoritative boss.



Despite Park’s open-minded personality and the image of a modern business leader, his job as the chairman of the nation’s top business lobbying group, at this particular time of a political drive on chaebol reform and economic democratization, appears heavy.





KCCI Chairman Park Yong-maan speaks at a press conference held at the organization‘s annual forum in Jeju on Wednesday afternoon. (KCCI)