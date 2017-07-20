Posco’s Q2 earnings drop but profitability strengthened

(Yonhap)

“The company’s revenue weakened across steel, construction and energy segments, so its second quarter performance declined compared to the first quarter,” said Posco during its second quarter earnings conference call.Posco, South Korea’s leading steelmaker, reported that its second quarter earnings dropped from the previous quarter on weakened revenue of steel, construction and energy segments, the company said Thursday.The company posted 14.9 trillion won ($13.2 billion) in revenue and an operating profit of 979.1 billion won between April and June this year, which dropped by 0.88 percent and 28 percent, respectively, from the first quarter.But compared to the second quarter last year, the company’s revenue and operating profit each rose by 16.2 percent and 44.3 percent, Posco said.Due to reconstruction of its third blast furnace in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province last June, Posco produced and sold less crude steel in the second quarter.A drop in raw material price that hit the bottom in the first quarter also led to a decreased operating profit, the company said.Posco Engineering & Construction, which had recorded a loss of over 600 billion won last year alongside Posco Daewoo and Posco Energy -- saw a surplus in the second quarter.Sales of Posco’s world premium giga steel made up a record high of 56 percent of steel sales, up 10.7 percentage points year-on-year between April and June.Posco highlighted that improved sales of world premium products helped strengthen financial soundness and profitability.The company’s debt ratio dropped to 69.6 percent, the lowest since 2010.“We anticipate a continued increase in demand for steel as a result of China’s steel industry restructuring and economic recovery of advanced countries,” Posco said.On rosy prospects, Posco raised its yearly revenue outlook to 59.3 trillion won, up 4.5 trillion won from earlier this year.The company’s shares reached a 52-week high of 326,000 won per share on Thursday, up 2.68 percent from a day earlier on expectations that it will reap its best performance in six years this year.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)