Moon appoints new vice FSC chairman

This photo, taken on July 19, 2017, shows Kim Yong-beom, the secretary-general of the Financial Services Commission, speaking during a press conference at the central government complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday appointed Kim Yong-beom, the secretary-general of the Financial Services Commission, as its new vice chairman, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said."Kim, an official well versed in finance, is best suited to carry out the new government's financial policy as he is equipped with expertise, professionalism, planning and analytic capabilities, and communication skills," presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun told reporters.Since entering public service in 1987, Kim has served in various FSC posts, including those handling the capital market and financial policy.His appointment does not require a parliamentary confirmation hearing. (Yonhap)