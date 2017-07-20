Homeplus to create more jobs for disabled

Homeplus CEO Kim Sang-hyun and KEAD President Park Seung-Kyu met Wednesday at the Homeplus headquarters in Seoul, where they agreed to work together to create more quality jobs for people with disabilities and offer them job arrangement services.
|Homeplus CEO Kim Sang-hyun (left) and KEAD President Park Seung-Kyu hold up the joint agreement signed Wednesday at the Homeplus headquarters in Seoul. (Homeplus)
Homeplus and KEAD also said that they would hold joint educational activities to raise public awareness on the need to improve working environments for the disabled.
Under the agreement, Homeplus will start creating some 60 positions at its stores in the capital area in the second half of this year. The company plans to increase the number of positions at its retail branches nationwide in the following year.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)