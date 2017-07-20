Court orders Samsung heiress to pay 8.6 billion won to ex-husband

Lee Boo-jin (L) and Lee Kun-hee (R). (Yonhap)

A Seoul court on Thursday ordered Lee Boo-jin, chief executive of Hotel Shilla and daughter of Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun-hee, to pay 8.6 billion won ($7.6 million) of her fortune to her ex-husband.The Seoul Family Court also confirmed the divorce of the couple whose marriage in 1999 was the country’s most high-profile “Cinderella” story, involving a heiress of the country’s largest conglomerate and a promising, young rank-and-file employee.The former husband, Im Woo-jae, had initially claimed a far bigger slice of Lee’s wealth, totaling 1.2 trillion won.The court granted Lee the custody of their only child, while allowing Lim a right to visit the son.Lee is the eldest daughter of the Samsung chairman, who remains hospitalized after a near-fatal heart attack in 2014, and a younger sister of Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Electronics vice chairman.(milaya@heraldcorp.com)