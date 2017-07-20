Coastal cities cracking down on hidden cameras

Authorities of cities on the South Chungcheong Province coast are pushing forward a campaign against hidden cameras, which tend to be misused more often in public spaces during the summer.
The campaign not only cracks down on cameras hidden in public bathrooms, but also on people using smartphones to secretly film and take pictures of women at the beach.
|Seosan police installing hidden camera detectors in a public toilet at the beach. (Yonhap)
Hidden camera detectors, which use infrared lighting to locate the lenses of hidden cameras, are being installed in public spaces to prevent incidents.
Seosan police said that they installed the detectors in public toilets, bathhouses, and showers at Mallipo Beach on June 13. They also announced an increased number of beach patrols, which will make sure smartphones are not being used for sexual harassment purposes.
The city is also printing anti-sexual harassment stickers on packs of wet tissues it plans to distribute.
|Seosan police inspecting a public shower. (Yonhap)
Authorities in Taean County utilized the detectors to locate hidden cameras in public showers within camping grounds.
In Boryeong, police installed hidden camera detectors at both Muchangpo Beach and Daecheon Beach. The city also established a sexual harassment team, which will work closely with police to crack down on hidden camera crimes.
“With the recent advancements in technology and smartphones, it is only expected that sexual harassment has increased,” said a Boryeong official. “But it also makes it harder for victims to know if they are being secretly filmed.”
By Paige Shin / Intern reporter (paigeshin2019@heraldcorp.com)