Coastal cities cracking down on hidden cameras

Authorities of cities on the South Chungcheong Province coast are pushing forward a campaign against hidden cameras, which tend to be misused more often in public spaces during the summer.



The campaign not only cracks down on cameras hidden in public bathrooms, but also on people using smartphones to secretly film and take pictures of women at the beach.







Seosan police installing hidden camera detectors in a public toilet at the beach. (Yonhap)

Seosan police inspecting a public shower. (Yonhap)