GS25 launches convenience store air ticket service

(GS25)

Convenience store chain GS25 has joined with Air Busan to introduce new kiosks that sell air tickets.The company said customers can book and buy Air Busan’s domestic and international flight tickets at the kiosk installed at local branches. Customers without luggage can also check in via the platform.GS25 has installed the kiosk at three branches so far and plans to increase the number to 100 nationwide by the end of the year,Customers using the kiosk will receive a 5 percent discount, GS25 added.GS25 plans to add a luggage delivery service and a variety of travel packages to the platform, according to the company.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)