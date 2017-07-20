Daewoo Shipbuilding delivers FPSO

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a South Korean shipbuilder, said Thursday that it has delivered an offshore oil stage facility, the fourth of five orders scheduled for this year.



In 2012, Daewoo Shipbuilding clinched a $2 billion contract from Inpex Corp. of Japan to build the so-called floating production and storage offloading unit.



The FPSO, measuring 336 meters long and 59 meters wide, is designed to process and store oil or natural gas, and can be maneuvered to serve different locations.





Earlier this month, Daewoo Shipbuilding also delivered a drill ship, while in June the shipbuilder delivered a fixed offshore platform worth $2.7 billion to a multinational oil firm.In October, Daewoo Shipbuilding is scheduled to deliver another drill ship. (Yonhap)