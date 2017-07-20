Korean troops in Lebanon mark 10th anniversary of operation

South Korean troops in Lebanon conduct a reconnaissance mission in this undated file photo provided by South Korea`s military. (Yonhap)

A Dongmyeong Unit soldier checks the teeth of a Lebanese kid in this undated file photo provided by South Korea`s military. (Yonhap)

A contingent of South Korean troops in Lebanon commemorated the 10th anniversary of deployment there this week, military authorities in Seoul said Thursday.The Dongmyeong unit, based in Tyre, a southern city close to the border with Israel, is the longest-serving South Korean force abroad, as it's active in support of the peacekeeping operation of the UN Interim Forces in Lebanon, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Dongmyeong means light from the east.South Korea has dispatched a total of more than 6,000 troops there on a rotational basis.Currently, around 330 service members are stationed in Tyre, carrying out multiple missions, such as 24-hour reconnaissance and surveillance against the possible entry of illegal weapons and militant groups into the region.It has also conducted humanitarian operations, providing medical services to more than 96,000 local residents and taught 2,600 people taekwondo, how to use computers, sewing and the Korean language, the JCS said. (Yonhap)