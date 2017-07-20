Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin ordered to recall 24 vehicles

(Yonhap)

Mercedes-Benz and Aston Martin will recall 24 vehicles in South Korea for faulty parts, the transport ministry said Thursday.This is the latest in a series of recall orders issued by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to both domestic and foreign carmakers.The carmakers plan to recall two different models totaling 24 units. The models include Mercedes-Benz's AMG E63 4MATIC high-performance car and Aston Martin's DB11 super car, the ministry said in a statement.The problems are a faulty tire pressure monitoring system in 23 DB11 vehicles and faulty oil supply line of the engine turbocharger in the AMG E63 4MATIC, the statement said.Starting Friday, vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, it said. (Yonhap)