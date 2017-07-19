[Letter to the editor] Why don’t we have the Sanggwaengi as a mascot of the Han River?

Yoo Duk-moon, whose family was displaced by the government from the Bamseom islet, recalls the Han River as it was. “When I was in my childhood,” Yoo reminisces, “the water was very clean and the river was our main source of entertainment. The Sanggwaengi often paid us a visit, swimming alongside us. But we cannot even imagine that scene today.”



You may be wondering what on earth the Sanggwaengi is. It is a small-sized endemic finless porpoise with a perpetual smile. Even though the species is listed as a globally endangered species by Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, the Sanggwaengi has not been acknowledged as a natural monument by the government only because its population of around 10,000 around the Korean Peninsula does not make it sufficiently at risk.



The porpoises, capable of living and breeding in both rivers and sea, often swim upstream into the Han River with rising tides. However, the river cannot sustain a healthy fish population. To make matters worse, the construction of the Shingok Dam created a barrier to the ocean, making it impossible for the dolphins to return to the sea and they end up starving.



Constructed in 1988, the Shingok Dam controversially transformed the river into an unhealthy reservoir without an adequate water circulation. The once healthy ecosystem in the river was destroyed and many environmental groups have insisted on the removal of the Shingok Dam so that restoration of the Han River can be realized.



Are they right? I am afraid not. The dam prevents the inflow of seawater and maintains water levels and provides agricultural water to the Gimpo Plains. Ironically speaking, since the dam blocked part of the river’s course, the Janghang swamp, a treasure trove of wildlife, has been enlarged. So, how should we address this problem?



We need to have a paradigm shift for problem solving. That is, we should pursue a scientific solutions for restoration of the river while maintaining the benefits of the Shingok Dam. The Thames Barrier in the Thames River with its unique rotating gate system should be considered as a good reference because it was designed based on aspects of both environmental conservation and development.



Let’s picture a pod of finless porpoises swimming in the Han River while you are sipping on a cup of coffee in the park. The Han River will be transformed into a world famous sightseeing attraction. I imagine many river cruises will be fully booked and many foreigners would make frequent visits.



Yet, one question remains: will our smiling friends of the sea survive until that day comes? As of now, those smiling baby dolphins, are facing the grim risk of the extinction amid our ignorance. We should take immediate actions to protect the undeniably beautiful smile of the Sanggwaengi.



The Sanggwaengi as a mascot of the Han River! I do hope that my imagination will turn into reality quite soon.





From, Choi Young-kyun, Senior, Hankuk Academy of Foreign Studies