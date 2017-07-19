[Graphic News] Japanese brands top imported beer in S. Korea

According to the data compiled by Lotte Mart, Japanese beer topped sales in South Korea‘s imported beer market.Japanese beer ranked first with a 21.5 percent share in 2016, followed by German beer at 19.9 percent and Belgium at 11.3 percent. Chinese beer accounted for 7.1 percent of the total imported beer sold at the outlets, data showed.The popularity of imported beer has been soaring, taking up 51.1 percent of Lotte Mart’s beer sales this year. The comparable figure for 2015 and 2016 were 34.5 percent and 40 percent.