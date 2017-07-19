Spy cameras fast evolving to feature in unexpected objects

The website sells hidden cameras in a variety of shapes including wrist watch, car key, glasses, ball point pen, cigarette pack, ties, caps and fire alarms.
|(Image captured from the website)
The fire alarm-shaped camera is the same one that was recently exposed in a Japanese Airbnb room by a Korean couple. The horn-rimmed glasses with an inbuilt camera on this website is identical to the one worn by a fan caught secretly filming at the female K-pop group GFriend’s fan event in April.
The latest addition to the list of eyebrow-raising hidden cameras is a water bottle-shaped device that can contain liquid inside to look exactly like an innocent water bottle. This product is up on the website at a price of 370,000 won ($330).
|(Image captured from the website)
The bottle has an indent on the side for a detachable camera to lock in to. Covered with a believable sticker label, the bottle looks indistinguishable from other store-sold drinks. Once fully charged, the camera lasts from 15 hours to 10 days and records in full HD, according to the website.
“Totally unrecognizable amongst soda bottles in convenience store fridges,” touts the website. “No one will suspect,” it reassures. The product comes with 10 extra label stickers and two extra unopened bottle caps. It can take heated liquid up to 60 degrees Celsius.
|(Image captured from the website)
A user wrote, “No one can tell when I’m drinking from the bottle and filming. It’s mindblowing. The lens is completely invisible and the resolution is high.”
There is no specific law that restricts the sales of hidden cameras. The Cabinet on Tuesday drafted a revision bill aimed at expanding the scope of sex crimes subject to punishment including chemical castration.
