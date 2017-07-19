The Chainsmokers to perform in Busan and Seoul in September

According to Hyundai Card, the group will perform at Busan KBS Hall on Sept. 11 and at Seoul Jamsil Indoor Gym on Sept. 12. Nick Martin will also perform as a special guest.
|(Hyundai Card)
The concerts are part of the Hyundai Card Culture Project that brings world-famous artists to the country.
The Chainsmokers consist of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart. The duo achieved a breakthrough with its 2014 song “#Selfie,” and also had three multiplatinum singles -- “Closer,” “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Roses” in 2015.
Its hit “Don‘t Let Me Down” won for best dance recording at the 2017 Grammys and the duo was named favorite electronic dance music artist at the 2016 American Music Awards.
Tickets for the concerts start at 88,000 won, and will be made available online at ticket.yes24.com/English and ticket.interpakr.com/global at noon on Wednesday.
For more information, visit www.thechainsmokers.com.
