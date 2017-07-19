President appoints new justice minister, Supreme Court justices

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in has officially appointed his new justice minister and two Supreme Court justices, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.Moon electronically approved the appointment of Park Sang-ki as the new justice minister late Tuesday, hours after the parliamentary hearing committee issued a report on the outcome of his confirmation hearing.A new minister does not require consent from the parliament, but the hearing report is often considered the parliament's endorsement of the appointment.With Park, the president now has appointed 16 of 19 new Cabinet members he has named so far, including Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.The president also appointed two new Supreme Court justices -- Park Jeong-hwa and Cho Jae-youn, according to Cheong Wa Dae.Unlike new ministers, the new justices required parliamentary approval. The unicameral parliament voted in favor of their appointment on Tuesday.Choi Jong-ku, a former deputy finance minister, was appointed the new chief of the Financial Services Commission. (Yonhap)