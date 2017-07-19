President appoints new justice minister, Supreme Court justices

Moon electronically approved the appointment of Park Sang-ki as the new justice minister late Tuesday, hours after the parliamentary hearing committee issued a report on the outcome of his confirmation hearing.
A new minister does not require consent from the parliament, but the hearing report is often considered the parliament's endorsement of the appointment.
|(Yonhap)
With Park, the president now has appointed 16 of 19 new Cabinet members he has named so far, including Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.
The president also appointed two new Supreme Court justices -- Park Jeong-hwa and Cho Jae-youn, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Unlike new ministers, the new justices required parliamentary approval. The unicameral parliament voted in favor of their appointment on Tuesday.
Choi Jong-ku, a former deputy finance minister, was appointed the new chief of the Financial Services Commission. (Yonhap)