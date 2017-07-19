Korean amb. to Ethiopia under probe for sexual harassment allegations

(Yonhap)

An internal investigation is underway into South Korea's ambassador in Ethiopia for sexual harassment allegations, a foreign ministry official said Wednesday.A team of investigators will be soon sent to the African country to carry out a probe into Amb. Kim Moon-hwan, according to the ministry official."The ministry is currently conducting an internal probe into sexual harassment suspicions involving the incumbent ambassador to Ethiopia based on the intelligence that has been gathered," he said on condition of anonymity.The allegations were raised in the process of looking into separate sexual assault allegations where a senior diplomat working at the same embassy reportedly raped a female staff on July 8 (local time).The alleged victim claimed that the ambassador sexually harassed her during recent questioning into the rape case, according to the official. The ambassador was said to have denied all the allegations against him. (Yonhap)